1-year-old hospitalized following crash near Tonopah

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 22 2017 06:07AM MST

Updated:May 22 2017 06:10AM MST

TONOPAH, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Authorities say a 1-year-old has been airlifted to a hospital following a crash involving a semi-truck near Tonopah.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the child's injuries are not serious and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were temporarily closed at milepost 105 so that the helicopter could land.

The roadway has since been reopened.

DPS says no serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.


