1-year-old hospitalized following crash near Tonopah

- Authorities say a 1-year-old has been airlifted to a hospital following a crash involving a semi-truck near Tonopah.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the child's injuries are not serious and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Close up look at car involved in Semi crash EB I-10 near Tonopah. 1 yr old air lifted to hospital. Injuries are not serious. #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/vt2rWVABAM — Brian Kae (@BKFox10) May 22, 2017

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were temporarily closed at milepost 105 so that the helicopter could land.

The roadway has since been reopened.

DPS says no serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.