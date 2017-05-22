Student arrested for allegedly threatening Perry High School Arizona News Student arrested for allegedly threatening Perry High School Police say they've arrested a juvenile student for allegedly making threats towards a Valley high school.

Gilbert police say the student was arrested for for making the threats towards Perry High School in Gilbert. Police say the student's threats were made earlier this month, and although they were initially vague, enough information was received over the weekend that led to his arrest.

The student also faces creating a hoax and disrupting an educational institution felony charges. Investigators believe the student acted alone and there is no information that indicates any other students made threats towards the school.

The suspect's name will not be released and there will be an increased police presence at the school on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.