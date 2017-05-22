Wells Fargo building evacuated due to hazmat situation

- Firefighters say a Phoenix Wells Fargo building has been evacuated due to a hazmat situation.

The Phoenix Fire Department says a brown substance was found on keyboards and chairs at the Wells Fargo Home Mortgage building near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road. Hazmat crews along with the Phoenix Police Department's bomb squad unit are analyzing the substance.

Firefighters say none of the Wells Fargo employees came in contact with the substance.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.