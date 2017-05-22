Scottsdale restaurant closes, puts everything up for auction

- If you live or play in Scottsdale you know that right now I'm at the Pink Pony, which is a restaurant that's been in the old town area since 1947 but couldn't stay afloat and now are selling everything inside.

"The final results of the auction will be determined by the bidders, not by us," George Cunningham said.

George Cunningham with Auction AZ says this is some of the best quality stuff he's ever sold.

"Pretty much like-new condition, most of the stuff was barely used at all," he said. "The booths have hardly been sat in."

The glasses, decor and chairs are all up for sale, starting at just $5.

"Doors, and lights and obviously all of the furniture and equipment, most of it less than two years old," Cunningham said.

The online bidding starts on May 26. You can come and check all of this stuff out in person on May 30, but you have to get your bids in by the next day, May 31.

You can submit a bid via the online auction by clicking here.