Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board to discuss the Holiday Tree tradition on Camelback Mountain Arizona News Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board to discuss the Holiday Tree on Camelback Mountain The City of Phoenix's Parks And Recreation Board will talk about the Holiday Tree that is placed during the holiday season on Camelback Mountain, during a meeting the is scheduled for Monday night.

For 15 years, a group of people have brought a holiday tree up to the Camelback Mountain as a tradition. In 2016, however, officials with Phoenix's Parks & Recreation Department said people can no longer bring the tree up the mountain. Officials said they were concerned the tree could present a safety hazard, as they could easily fall down and hurt someone.

The tree, however, was later allowed to be brought up the mountain, following a social media outcry.

According to a published agenda, the meeting is scheduled to take place at the Pueblo Grande Museum Community Room, located at 4619 E. Washington Street in Phoenix.