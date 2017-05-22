Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board to discuss the Holiday Tree tradition on Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - The City of Phoenix's Parks And Recreation Board will talk about the Holiday Tree that is placed during the holiday season on Camelback Mountain, during a meeting the is scheduled for Monday night.
For 15 years, a group of people have brought a holiday tree up to the Camelback Mountain as a tradition. In 2016, however, officials with Phoenix's Parks & Recreation Department said people can no longer bring the tree up the mountain. Officials said they were concerned the tree could present a safety hazard, as they could easily fall down and hurt someone.
The tree, however, was later allowed to be brought up the mountain, following a social media outcry.
According to a published agenda, the meeting is scheduled to take place at the Pueblo Grande Museum Community Room, located at 4619 E. Washington Street in Phoenix.