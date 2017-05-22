Mesa approves three-year deal with CoreCivic following tense City Council meeting

- Mesa's city council has voted to privatize the city's jail system, during a meeting Monday night.

BREAKING: Mesa votes in favor of privatizing jail for misdemeanor offenses. Protests breakout outside of City Hall — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) May 23, 2017

Under the current system, Mesa pays the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to transfer and house inmates suspected or convicted of committing lower level crimes. The City Council, however, has approved a three-year contract with CoreCivic (formerly Corrections Corporation of America), in a 4-2 vote.

The meeting was tense at times.

VIDEO: Mesa Mayor John Giles supports private jail, residents turn their back in council members. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/SRjpoSnCKY — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) May 23, 2017