Mesa approves three-year deal with CoreCivic following tense City Council meeting

Posted: May 22 2017 09:40PM MST

Updated: May 22 2017 09:40PM MST

MESA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Mesa's city council has voted to privatize the city's jail system, during a meeting Monday night.

Under the current system, Mesa pays the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to transfer and house inmates suspected or convicted of committing lower level crimes. The City Council, however, has approved a three-year contract with CoreCivic (formerly Corrections Corporation of America), in a 4-2 vote.

The meeting was tense at times.

