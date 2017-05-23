D-backs hope to fill the stands with new ticket deal

- Diamondbacks fans can certainly be a passionate bunch.

"We'll find the bar and buy some of those $9 beers, but we don't care because we looooove baseball!," one fan said. "Gooo Diamondbacks!"

But the team would definitely like to see more people attend the game, as they have their lowest attendance for a home game ever last month. They're in the bottom 10 in all of baseball for average attendance, but a new ticket deal might turn things around.

"We call it the ballpark summer pass," said Kenny Farrell, Vice President of marketing for the D-backs.

For $50, you can see every home game in June and July. That's $25 games total, which means baseball for $2.

"It's really exciting at a time when the team's playing well, maybe attract a new audience who hasn't been out to the park or ever," Farrell said.

Rudy and Vicky Quesada are season ticket holders. They don't need to buy a new plan, but they'd love to see other people do it.

"I would tell anyone go and and do it, do it!," they said. "If you wanna be loyal, let's put it that way!"

Diehard fan Laura says she knows games are expensive, but for the price, how can you not check it out?

"It's a finicky place, it's too hot number one... they think it's too hot to go to a ballgame, it's actually wonderful in there!" she said.