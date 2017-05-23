No officers hurt in Glendale officer-involved shooting

- Police say no officers are hurt following an officer-involved shooting in Glendale.

Glendale police say the shooting happened on Tuesday morning near 43rd Avenue and Northern. Northern Avenue is closed in both directions at 43rd Avenue due to police activity.

Officer involved shooting @ 43rd Ave & Northern. Looks like crash involving red car. Waiting for info from @GlendaleAZPD. No officers hurt. pic.twitter.com/kCGIeqM0Im — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) May 23, 2017

CLOSED: Northern Ave EB/WB at 43rd Ave is CLOSED due to police activity. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) May 23, 2017

Officer involved shooting 43rd Ave. & Northern no injuries to officers unknown about suspect #fox10phoenix A post shared by FOX 10 Phoenix (@fox10phoenix) on May 23, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1379309238784286/

