No officers hurt in Glendale officer-involved shooting

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: May 23 2017 08:50AM MST

Updated: May 23 2017 09:26AM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say no officers are hurt following an officer-involved shooting in Glendale.

Glendale police say the shooting happened on Tuesday morning near 43rd Avenue and Northern. Northern Avenue is closed in both directions at 43rd Avenue due to police activity.

 

Officer involved shooting 43rd Ave. & Northern no injuries to officers unknown about suspect #fox10phoenix

A post shared by FOX 10 Phoenix (@fox10phoenix) on

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1379309238784286/

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

