YMCA works to teach water safety in the Valley

- For Darian Townsend, the pool is where his heart is.

"The water is something that can give you so much, but it can take everything away too," he said.

Townsend competed for South Africa in the Olympics three times and even won the gold in 2014, but since moving to Arizona, it became impossible not to notice the dangers that water can cause.

There are 10 pairs of shoes on this pool, which represent the men, women and children who have already lost their lives.

"Getting these kids, getting the young kids in the community and the adults to learn how to swim for when they encounter water is hugely important," Townsend said.

So, Darian is here today to announce that there's a new swim curriculum that will be offered at all 14 Valley YMCA pools.

"It's more structured, it's more easy to follow if you're a parent and as a child and as a swim instructor," he said.

They're committed to teaching water safety to at least 35,000 people in the Valley this summer. The YMCA says they always strive to make sure that these lessons can be affordable for anyone.

You can sign up online or fill out a scholarship application by clicking here.

SRP also wants to help out! You can watch their water safety video by click here.