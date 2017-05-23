'90 is the new 60' at Scottsdale senior living community

- At McDowell Village, age is just a number, and "90 is the new 60."

"How old are you?" I asked.

"92," Dan Judevine replied.

"How old are you?" I asked.

"97," Stan Knowlton replied.

"What?! Get out of here, you don't look a day over 60!" I said.

At least that's the case for 83 of their residents, some of whom shared a few gems of wisdom today at their celebration.

Number one, always be humble.

"Any advice to single young men out there finding a mate?" I asked.

"No!" Dan and Stan replied.

Number two, keep your social calendar full.

"We have happy hour everyday at three o'clock," Gladys Ehrhardt said.

"What's your drink of choice?" I asked.

"Well, I'm not a big drinker, but on Friday they do have margaritas and I do have a little," she said.

Number three, do what you love.

"I think you should have a job that you like to do, so many people have jobs that they hate, if you're gonna go through life, you might as well enjoy it," Stan said.

And most importantly, take care of yourself.

"Well, they should keep active, that's the main thing, keep active, eat well, exercise," Gladys said.

Lastly, do it all while making it look easy.

"What is the secret to feeling and looking so good at your age?" I asked.

"I have no idea," Dan replied.