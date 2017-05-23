Avondale Police investigate report of man exposing himself to juvenile female

- Avondale Police say officers responded to a call about indecent exposure after it was reported that a juvenile female was approached by an adult male while she walked home from school in the area of Monroe Street and Fairway Drive just before 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

"It was reported that the male subject exposed his genitalia and masturbated in front of the juvenile. A neighbor witnessed the incident and approached the vehicle causing the subject to drive off," stated Officer Ray Emmett.

The man is described as a Hispanic or Asian male in his 20s, wearing rectangular glasses, small to medium sized lips, short black hair that was about 1/4 inch in length, wearing a gray shirt with denim pants.

According to police, the subject fled the area in a silver four-door vehicle with a Texas license plate.

If you have any information about this case, call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001 or Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.