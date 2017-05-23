Arizona to receive $313,000 in Target data breach settlement

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the state will receive nearly $313,000 from an $18.5 million settlement with Target Corp.

The settlement announced Tuesday resolves a multi-state probe into the discounter's pre-Christmas data breach in 2013.

Target's breach affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and exposed contact information for more than 60 million customers.

"The credentials were then used to exploit weaknesses in Target's system, which allowed the attackers to access a customer service database; to install malware on the system and to capture data, including consumer data comprised of full names, telephone numbers, email addresses and mailing addresses; payment card numbers, expiration dates and CVV1 codes; and encrypted debit PINs," stated Mia Garcia, Director of Media Relations for the Attorney General's office.

The breach forced Target to overhaul its security system. The company offered free credit reports for potentially affected shoppers.

The settlement involves 47 states and the District of Columbia. It requires Target to maintain appropriate encryption policies and take other security steps.