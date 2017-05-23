ASPHALT DANGER: Humane Society employees say the hot grounds could hurt your pet

- As the weather heats up, the pavement is doing the same thing as well, and the heat coming off of asphalt could be dangerous to people and pets.

With asphalt, temperatures could get to 160°F (71.1°C) when the outside temperature is around 108°F (42.2°C), and the Arizona Humane Society is warning that it takes only seconds for a pet animal's paws to burn.

That was exactly what happened to Bruce. The stray was found running along the Loop 202, and the asphalt got to around 160°F when Humane Society employees caught up to him.

"All four paws were completely blistered from the very hot pavement," said Ashleigh Goebel with the Arizona Humane Society.

Cases like these, according to Humane Society employees, are unfortunately all too often during the summer months. At a City of Phoenix testing lab, a quick experiment involving a bucket of asphalt that was taken out of an oven showed even after it was allowed to cool down, the core maintained a temperature of over 200°F.

"Since the asphalt is dark and has all the oils that are binding it together, the heat stays trapped in the asphalt," said Andrea Lynch.

"It can take just seconds," said Goebel. "Their paws can be just as sensitive as our feet as humans. It literally only takes seconds."