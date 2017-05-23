FACE OF COURAGE: Teen who suffered brain aneurysm in 2013 getting ready for high school graduation

It's a day one Valley teen's family thought they would never see.

In 2013, Jenna Naylor suffered a brain aneurysm, and was in a coma. At one point, it was not even clear if she would even survive.

Fast forward four years, Jenna, while admitting she still has everyday challenges, is getting ready for her next stage in life, as Poston Butte High School is set to hold its graduation ceremony on June 1.

