Concert planners, promoters react to Manchester concert bombing

- As the investigation into the bombing incident after an Ariana Grande concert wrapped in Manchester, United Kingdom, some concert promoters and event planners are saying it's better to be safe than sorry, when it comes to security.

Authorities in the U.S., however, don't believe there is a reason for concern following what happened in Manchester.

The Valley manages to draw some big names every year. With the recent incident in Manchester, Danny Zelisko said he doesn't believe entertainment will stop.

"I don't think it's going to make people go off the road. I don't think it'll make them not want to tour," said Zelisko.

Zelisko, however, can definitely see some changes being made.

"Maybe they'll come up with some extra people that we might have to hire," said Zelisko. "It'll cost us a little more money, but it's worth it for the peace of mind."

Alycia Klein, General Manager for Celebrity Theater, said the venue has been taking extra security precautions, since another terrible tragedy the struck the U.S. years ago.

"We think about it all the time, I would say, since the Aurora shootings," said Klein. "We've doubled our police presence, as well as our security."

"You cannot stop a determined person who wants to do damage," said the Director of Security for Celebrity Theater. "What you can do is plan for it, so you can limit the damage as much as possible."