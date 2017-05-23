CVS drug stores to carry life-saving overdose drug

- A drug store chain will start to sell a drug that can bring people who overdose on Oxycontin back to life.

The Narcan nasal spray will go on sale at CVS stores across Arizona. News of the sale was announced by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

"It is important for us to get our message out," said Brnovich. "It is not only prevention but if someone has overdosed, we want to make sure it is easier for them to get the antidote, so they have a chance at living."

"Using prescriptive authority, our pharmacists will be able to dispense medication without requiring prescription from a physician," said Rob Marshall with CVS.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is literally a life-saver, as it blocks out and knocks out opioid overdoses. Opioid abuse is a national problem, and it has taken young lives, like Cindy Sershula's daughter, Courtney.

"Courtney snorted the Oxycontin said she didn't feel good and never woke up. Just like that," said Sershula. "Courtney didn't know the dangers of Oxycontin, and she didn't know she was going to die that night. One mistake cost her her entire life."

The Narcan nasal spray costs about $120, and even less with insurance. Brnovich said Narcan should eventually be available at pharmacies all over Arizona.