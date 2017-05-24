Need a job? Valley businesses now hiring for the summer

- Eighteen-year-old Emily Reynolds walked into Basha's job fair in Mesa as a job applicant and walked out about a half hour later as an employee.

"They were like, 'What are you looking for?'' she said. "Any kind of clerk position and they took me right back, had me in, sat me down for an interview and right then and there they said, 'We think you're the girl for the job, you're hired.' I'm hired?"

The University of Arizona student will start paid training next week and begin working for about $10-to-12 an hour, depending on the position she takes.

Summer jobs and jobs in general are plentiful in the Valley, says Mike Hayes, who finds employees for Valley companies.

"It's tight, yeah it's taking longer to fill the spots," he said.

In high demand, he says are trades like carpentry and building. Hayes says overall the job market tightened quickly as the economy picked up.

"More businesses have started to hire and backfill stuff that they were making other employees do because the were like, 'We've got too much work,'" he said.

Basha's, which has 300 open positions to fill, says it is hiring for summer positions, as well as full and part-time jobs.

Ashley Shick with Basha's agrees that the job market may now favor job seekers.

"Just over the last few months we've seen a real surge in open positions and needing to get those filled, not only leading through the summer, but these are long-term positions," she said.

Basha's next job fair in in August. Shick says they are hiring through their website throughout the summer.