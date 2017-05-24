Mesa police: Fugitive suspect cut off ankle monitor, may be headed to Mexico

- Mesa Police are asking for help in finding a wanted fugitive.

Officials say Alan Donato Feliciano, also known as Lilman, cut off his GPS monitor in the area of Southern and Country Club on May 23. They believe he may be headed to Mexico or Cuba with his girlfriend.

Police say Feliciano is a sex offender has committed crimes in five states and has been known to carry a gun.

Feliciano is wanted for a probation violation. His original charges were failure to register as a sex offender, aggravated DUI and taking the identity of another.

He is described as 37 years old, 5' 5" tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and has tattoos of "Chee" on his left arm and "Alan Jr" on his right arm.

If you see Feliciano, do not approach him.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

SILENT WITNESS TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS