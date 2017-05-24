STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Glendale police identify robbery suspect killed by officers

By: Associated Press

Posted: May 24 2017 11:43AM MST

Updated: May 24 2017 11:43AM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Glendale police have released the identity of an armed robbery suspect fatally shot by police during a confrontation on a street after a pursuit.

Police say 21-year-old Jorge Alberto Fuentes was shot Tuesday morning by Glendale officers out of concern for the safety of officers and the public.

According to police, Fuentes pointed a gun at people at a business during the earlier robbery and fired one shot from a shotgun from inside a stolen vehicle he was driving when police caught up with him.

Police also say a stun gun was used in an attempt to subdue Fuentes before he reached for the shotgun.

The confrontation occurred after a pursuit involved Glendale, Peoria and Phoenix officers.

