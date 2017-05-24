Border Patrol agents rappel from helicopter to arrest 9, seize marijuana

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol agents rappelled down from a Customs and Border Protection helicopter to arrest nine smugglers and seize approximately 430 pounds (195 kilograms) of marijuana in backpacks.

Officials say the arrests and seizure occurred Tuesday after possible smuggling activity was reported near Three Points, which is approximately 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Tucson.

Officials say the smugglers were determined to be illegally present in the United States and that they were arrested for possible prosecution of narcotics and immigration violations.