Maricopa Association of Governments approve funding for "Text to 911" within the county

- Within the next year, people in Maricopa County will have the ability to text 911, following a decision by the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) to fund such a capability.

According to a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the MAG Regional Council approved unanimously to fund the program. Currently, Lake Havasu City is the only place in Arizona that has Text to 911.

Text to 911, according to the statement, will allow people to safely reach 911 if they can't call 911 because of the nature of their emergency, or because they have a speech disability, are hard of hearing, or are deaf.

Software allowing Text to 911, according to the statement, are set to be installed at local dispatch centers in law enforcement agencies across the region, within the next year.