Porn shown to students in one Queen Creek charter school class

- Some students in one Queen Creek charter school had quite a surprise during class, when pornographic images appear, as a teacher was giving a presentation.

The incident took place in an 8th Grade classroom at Eduprize School last week, but officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said it received a report on the incident on Wednesday.

"We responded to investigate it, found out it was a substitute teacher using an online-based teaching session, and somehow the computer was attacked by a virus and the porn popped up without the teacher being aware," said Lieutenant Hunter Rankin with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. "As soon as she saw it, she had all the kids put their heads down."

According to the Sheriff's Office, the school called in its IT team, and erased everything off the computer in question.

School officials refused to comment on the issue, and refused requests made by FOX 10 Phoenix for a statement. The school, however, reportedly sent an e-mail to parents, assuring them it's always working to improve internet safety.

The statement to parents reportedly reads, in part:

"We felt it was important to communicate with our Eduprize community to alleviate any misinformation that the rumor mill or fake news may put out there."

Some parents said they didn't find out soon enough about what happened.

"Nothing was ever said of it," said one man, who asked to not be identified. The man's child was not in the classroom in question at the time of the incident. "The school did not make any kind of announcement. They totally swept it under the rug."