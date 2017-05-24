Arizona DPS trooper speaks out following January shooting on the I-10 near Tonopah

DPS Trooper Ed Andersson is speaking out about his long road to recovery, following a shooting in January that reportedly left him with "substantial" injuries.

Andersson said he was shot in the line of duty, as he was responding to a call of a gunman shooting at cars on the I-10, near Tonopah. A Good Samaritan who happened to be armed saved Andersson's life by taking down the alleged gunman.

On that fateful January day, Andersson, a 27-year veteran of the DPS, was shot in the shoulder, which disabled his right arm and shooting hand. Andersson also suffered a fractured skull, along with other head injuries.

"I did not feel the round strike me at all," said Andersson. "I saw the flash of the gun. I didn't feel anything. I thought it missed me, and to be honest with you, I just didn't know why my right arm wasn't working."

Andersson continued to fight and wrestle with the alleged gunman, who reportedly bashed the trooper's head into the ground. At some point, Andersson heard a voice, asking if he needed help.

"The next thing I know, I hear two shots," said Andersson. "At this time, I was still on my right side protecting my gun. I could feel the suspect on my left side and I felt him get off of me. I heard a voice saying he's getting back up, and I hear a third shot."

Andersson would meet the man who saved his live, nearly a month after that fateful day. That Good Samaritan turned out to be Thomas Yoxall, who was driving to Los Angeles at the time of the incident. Yoxall reportedly saw the scene, got out of his car, and fired the shots that killed the alleged gunman.

Currently, it is unknown if Andersson, who is the sole provider for his family, will be able to go back on duty. In an effort to help out Andersson, AZ Firearms is raffling off an AR-15 rifle that is worth $1,300. Raffle tickets are $10 each.

"A lot of these guys put their life on the line for us, and we want to be there for them," said Danny Todd.

"I'm grateful for them for doing it, because the future is unknown," said Andersson.

Arizona Trooper Edward Andersson Fundraiser

3rd annual first responders appreciation day

June 3, 10am

5.56mm semi-auto rifle raffle

Tickets: $10 (no limit)

azfirearms.com/c-298-raffle-gun.aspx