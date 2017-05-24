MISSING MOTHER: Live-in boyfriend identified as "person of interest" in Christine Mustafa case

New details are emerging on Wednesday, in the disappearance of a young Valley mother who has not been seen or heard from in two weeks.

According to Phoenix Police, Christine Mustafa's live-in boyfriend has been named a "Person of Interest" in the case.

Mustafa, 34, reportedly told her family that she was afraid of her boyfriend, and was planning on leaving him, get an Order of Protection, and take their little girl to a safe location. New documents are revealing more on what happened in the days before and after Mustafa was reported missing.

According to a search warrant, Mustafa's co-workers said Mustafa's live-in boyfriend had "threatened to kill her", on the last day Mustafa was seen. The boyfriend also accused Mustafa of cheating on him.

According to documents, officers searching the couple's home after Mustafa's disappearance found her wallet, Social Security card, ID card and credit cards in plain sight. Mustafa's cell phone was found on the bathroom floor, between the bathtub and toilet.

The boyfriend, according to documents, admitted to using a cleaning solution to sanitize the house, claiming their dog had soiled the carpet, and that their daughter's room had bedbugs. Detectives, however, said they found evidence of blood on the walls in their daughter's bedroom.

When contacted by police, Mustafa's boyfriend's sister told police she flew to Arizona from another state to be with her brother, but became concerned when he told her "I took it too far".

Detectives in the case asked a judge for a search warrant to access the boyfriend's phone, in the hopes of revealing more information about what happened to Mustafa.

