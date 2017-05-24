WIND OF CHANGE? Some say Phoenix's Roosevelt Row is changing, as high rise apartments move in

- Roosevelt Row in Downtown Phoenix is known as the home of several art galleries, local restaurants, and events like First Friday. In recent years, however, some say a shift is happening, as high-rise apartments and buildings are being built in the area.

Some say it's changing for the better, while others say arts-related entities are being forced out.

"It's kind of sad to see some of the spaces that used to be here, and the life that used to be here isn't really here anymore," said Jeremy Dejong. He said folks who have helped make Roosevelt Row what it is nowadays are getting run out, as new construction and high-rise apartments take over.

"I think definitely places are moving for sure, because there's not as many places down here that artists can afford to rent anymore," said Dejong. "I think a lot of them are kind of moving down to Grand [Avenue], because the rent is cheaper."

Some locals believe arts and businesses will relocate to Grande Avenue, because of a better concentration of galleries, live music venues and restaurants, but others think Roosevelt Row will always be the Arts District.