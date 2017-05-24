Phoenix Comicon lays out plan to keep people safe, following Manchester bombing

- In the aftermath of a bombing after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom on Monday, many venues are increasing their security, in an effort to keep event attendees safe.

With Comicon 2017 beginning on Thursday in Phoenix, organizers and police are working hard to keep people safe. While specific changes to security were not discusses, the same rules from 2016's Comicon, according to officials, applies, in that costumes and prop weapons have to be cleared by event organizers, and will be tagged as safe, if they are OK.

FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.