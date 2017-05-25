Police investigating deadly crash in Maricopa

- Police are investigating a deadly crash in Maricopa.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the deadly crash has closed State Route 238 in both directions near State Route 347 on Thursday morning.

Traffic accident on SR 238 @ Green Rd. Road closed to E/B & W/B traffic, use Edison Point to avoid the area. https://t.co/cak45nXYW1 — Maricopa PD (@MPDPIO) May 25, 2017

CLOSED: SR 238 in both directions 1 mile west of SR 347 because of a crash at milepost 43. An extended closure is possible. pic.twitter.com/wM0amo3KUd — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2017

#Maricopa ***** CLOSURE! FATAL CRASH ON STATE ROUTE 238. Expect Traffic Control and Delays! pic.twitter.com/egKN7qhrfX — Gil Estrada (@PhxTrafficAlert) May 25, 2017

An extended closure of the road is possible.

