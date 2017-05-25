FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Police investigating deadly crash in Maricopa

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: May 25 2017 06:12AM MST

Updated: May 25 2017 06:13AM MST

MARICOPA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Maricopa.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the deadly crash has closed State Route 238 in both directions near State Route 347 on Thursday morning.

An extended closure of the road is possible.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

