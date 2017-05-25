STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Phoenix, Buckeye stand tall in new US population estimates

By: Associated Press

Posted: May 25 2017 07:58AM MST

Updated: May 25 2017 08:01AM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix and one of its suburbs stand out in new U.S. Census Bureau population estimates.

The bureau says Phoenix's increase of 32,113 from 2015 to 2016 was the largest one-year numerical population increase for U.S. cities with populations of 50,000 or more.

Phoenix's 2016 estimated population of 1,615,017 ranks it fifth among U.S. cities in overall population.

The bureau says Buckeye is among the top 15 fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more, with a population growth of 4.8 percent between 2015 and 2016.

Buckeye's estimated population in 2016 was 64,629.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that 2015 began the comparison period for Phoenix's population.

