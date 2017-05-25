Pickup truck fire shuts down I-10 near Deck Park Tunnel

- A pickup truck fire shut down part of Interstate 10 near the Deck Park Tunnel in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the fire closed westbound I-10 at 7th Avenue on Thursday. The traffic lanes were reopened just before 11 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries.

I-10 westbound at 7th Ave: The HOV lane has reopened after the earlier vehicle fire. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/Hp6HnTki6i — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2017

A look at the I-10 delays:

EB delay starts near 59th Ave. WB delay starts near the SR 51 Mini-Stack and L-202 near 32nd St. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/NtIjxIdsAi — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2017

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1381097405272136/

Truck fire with explosions shuts down I 10 westbound pass the tunnel #fox10phoenix A post shared by FOX 10 Phoenix (@fox10phoenix) on May 25, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

