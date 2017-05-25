Pickup truck fire shuts down I-10 near Deck Park Tunnel

Appeals court deals blow to Trump administration travel ban

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: May 25 2017 10:20AM MST

Updated: May 25 2017 12:10PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A pickup truck fire shut down part of Interstate 10 near the Deck Park Tunnel in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the fire closed westbound I-10 at 7th Avenue on Thursday. The traffic lanes were reopened just before 11 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries.

