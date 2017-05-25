Pickup truck fire shuts down I-10 near Deck Park Tunnel
PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A pickup truck fire shut down part of Interstate 10 near the Deck Park Tunnel in Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the fire closed westbound I-10 at 7th Avenue on Thursday. The traffic lanes were reopened just before 11 a.m.
There are no reports of injuries.
I-10 westbound at 7th Ave: The HOV lane has reopened after the earlier vehicle fire. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/Hp6HnTki6i— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2017
A look at the I-10 delays:— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2017
EB delay starts near 59th Ave. WB delay starts near the SR 51 Mini-Stack and L-202 near 32nd St. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/NtIjxIdsAi
>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1381097405272136/
This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.