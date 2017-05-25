4 inmates hurt in racially motivated Arizona prison fight

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) - Officials say four inmates were injured in a racially motivated brawl involving about 80 prisoners at a privately operated Arizona prison.

Arizona Department of Corrections spokesman Andrew Wilder says the Red Rock Correctional Center in the small city of Eloy north of Tucson was locked down Thursday following the fight Wednesday evening.

He says officers used pepper spray to break up the fight but could not immediately provide more details on why the fight was racially motivated.

The prisoners who were hurt received injuries described as non-life threatening.

The medium-security unit where the fight happened houses 928 inmates and is one of two at the Red Rock complex.

It is operated by CoreCivic based in Nashville, Tennessee.

The private prison company was formerly named Corrections Corp. of America.