TSA checks for prohibited carry ons at Sky Harbor

- Lori Rink travels out of Sky Harbor International Airport for either business or pleasure once a month and also packs light.

"Actually, when I check a bag I put in very little, so maybe some hand cream, toothpaste, that's about it," she said.

When she carry's on, she makes sure she follows the rules.

"Dry stuff like bar soap, toothbrush, things like that," she said. "Everything else I will check."

During the busiest day of summer, TSA agents nationwide will screen more than 2.5 million passengers a day.

"I'm going to Canada, they have toothbrushes, they have shampoo, so I don't bother putting any of that stuff in my carry on," one passenger said.

Agents are looking for banned items, such as water bottles and weapons.

TSA spokesman Nico Melendez says these are items confiscated from Sky Harbor checkpoints in just the past 24 hours. He says they're items that slow the security process down.

"Congress mandated that we check every bag, checked and carry on before they get onto an airplane," he said. "We are going to look to make sure there is nothing in those bags to bring down and aircraft and passengers stay safe."

Melendez says the passengers have an important job to pack only what's allowed.

"It's going to be busy, it's like going to the beach during the summer, it's like Christmas shopping the day before Christmas, it's going to be busy, just get here in plenty of time you'll get through without a problem," he said.

Fifty more canine officers and 2,000 more TSA agents will be working this year compared to last year nationwide.

"It's just security and they do it for us," Rink said.

Travelers like Rink appreciate the job they're doing and hope everyone else does their part.