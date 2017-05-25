SILENT WITNESS: Search for serial armed robbery suspect in Phoenix

- Silent Witness is asking for the public's help, as police in Phoenix search for a man who allegedly committed several armed robberies in March and April.

According to police, The incidents happened between March 27 and April 17, 2017, at six different businesses in Phoenix.

Timeline of the incidents

5200 block of S. Central Avenue (March 27, 12:55 p.m.) 1800 block of W. Grant Street (March 29, 12:00 a.m.) 1600 block of E. Washington Street (April 6, 9:20 p.m.) 3900 block of E. Southwen Avenue (April 14, 4:00 a.m.) 200 block of N. 24th St. (April 15, 12:30 p.m.) 1500 block of W. Indian School Road (April 17, 100 a.m.)

According to police, the suspect showed a handgun to the employees at each of the locations listed above, and demanded money and cigarettes. The suspect is then seen fleeing in cars driven by a different suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 6' tall, weighing 170 lbs, with a goatee and tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information on the incidents, or on the suspect, should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Spanish speakers with information on the incidents, or on the suspect, can call 480-TESTIGO to leave a tip.

Si tiene alguna información sobre el caso, llame Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO)