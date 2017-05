People will now have a chance to name the baby otter that was rescued from a canal northeast of Mesa.

The otter is currently being cared for at the Out of Africa Wildlife Park, and people have until May 30 to submit a name, and the winner will be announced on social media.

Those who pick the winning name will get two free tickets to Out of Afria, as well as a plush otter toy.

Name the Baby Otter

http://outofafricapark.com/meet-theanimals/otter-naming-contest/