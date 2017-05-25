Mesa firefighters work hard to save homes near fierce house fire

- On Wednesday, firefighters in Mesa were up against a fierce fire, but somehow, they managed to keep neighboring homes from being affected.

The fire started in an RV that was parked on-property, and spread quickly to the house, which was destroyed. No one was hurt, but a man who lived in the house said three dogs perished in the fire.

"We were pretty fortunate here. pretty quick down street a mile and a half away, our number one priority was rescue we focused on that immediately," said Kevin Maschue, a Battalion Chief with Mesa Fire.

Firefighters found a man inside the house, and hustled him to safety. Spaces in between houses helped firefighters contain the damage. Some nearby residents, like Rebecca Marin, were grateful.

"I am really thankful," said Marin. "I told them I pray for them, because without them, I know it was so close."

For firefighters, however, there was still a sense of loss.

"There is some fortunate and some unfortunate," said Maschue. "We saved somebody's life but lost a home valuable to us as well. We work hard to save people's property. It is valuable to them."