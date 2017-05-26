1 dog killed, 4 others rescued in north Phoenix house fire

- Firefighters say one dog was killed and four others were rescued in an early-morning house fire in north Phoenix.

According to Phoenix fire, the residents of the home were not injured, but one dog was killed and four others were rescued in the fire near Cave Creek and Sweetwater Avenue.

One dog dies in early mornings no house fire @PhoenixFireDept rescue four more-3 people who lived here all ok. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/TdNVqDj38c — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) May 26, 2017

Phx fire rescue 4 out 5 dogs from a burning house homeowners got out safe extensive damage to the house 20th St and Sharon #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/zHwpNhk1PB — Rudy Casillas (@RudyFox10) May 26, 2017

Nothing like a huge explosion to wake up to. Thank God for our 1st responders. @PHXFire pic.twitter.com/S2g7QdtxNp — LeAnn Boles (@phx_34) May 26, 2017

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.