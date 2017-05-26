FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

1 dog killed, 4 others rescued in north Phoenix house fire

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: May 26 2017 05:02AM MST

Updated: May 26 2017 06:15AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Firefighters say one dog was killed and four others were rescued in an early-morning house fire in north Phoenix.

According to Phoenix fire, the residents of the home were not injured, but one dog was killed and four others were rescued in the fire near Cave Creek and Sweetwater Avenue.

