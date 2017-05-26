4 arrested in connection to Tempe double-murder

- Police have arrested four suspects in connection to a double-murder in Tempe.

Tempe police say 18-year-old Brandon Nichols, 18-year-old Taylor Bush, 19-year-old Montre Williams and 20-year-old Justin Santos were arrested in connection to the double murder which happened at an apartment complex near Kyrene Road and Grove Parkway on May 18.

Police say the two victims believed they were meeting with the four suspects to complete a drug transaction when the shooting happened.

A third person, who was in a vehicle with the two victim's when the shooting happened, suffered a non-penetrating gunshot wound.

All four suspects have been booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.