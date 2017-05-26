Police, FBI searching for "Blues Bandit" serial bank robbery suspect

- Phoenix Police, along with the FBI's Bank Robbery Task Force, are asking for the public's help, as they search for a suspect who is wanted for as many as eight armed robberies of Phoenix banks.

The suspect, who has been dubbed the "Blues Bandit", is described as a White or Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, 5'7" tall, weighing dress clothes, a black fedora, and glasses. In each of the case, he enters the a store with a bank branch, and hands the employee at the bank a robbery note.

The suspect, according to Police, has used a four-door red or maroon sedan, or a white Tahoe-style SUV.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers with information can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre los casos, llama Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO)