Sister of missing Phoenix teen asking suspect to confess to the alleged crimes

Exactly 25 years ago on Friday, Brandy Myers, then 13, went missing. Family members, along with police, believe Meyers may have been the third victim of a serial killer dubbed the "Canal Killer".

"I miss her everyday," said Kristin Thelen, Myers' sister.

To date, however, no one has been charged, and Myers has not been found. In addition, the Maricopa County Attorney also declined to move forward with a case, after Phoenix Police believe they have a suspect in Myers' potential murder.

On Friday, Thelen called on her potential killer to confess.

Thelen said she still remembers what she and Myers did, on that fateful day, a quarter of a century ago.

"My sister and I were going to door to door and collect money for the book-a-thon that she had already read the books for," recalled Thelen. "When it came time to go, I didn't go with her."

Myers disappeared in 1992, in the same neighborhood where an accused serial killer, identified as Bryan Patrick Miller, lived.

"Phoenix Cold Case detectives have assured me that he is the man that took her life," claims Thelen. "He pulled her into that house and killed her, and then he dismembered her and threw her in the trash like something of no importance."

Two years ago, Police were looking to charge Miller with Myers' death. Miller was already charged with the murders of Angela Brasso and Melanie Bernas. Both Brasso and Bernas were found murdered along the Arizona Canal in the 1990s.

According to Thelen, Miller's ex-wife has told police that he confessed to killing the girl, who knocked on the door of their house around that time.

"Ultimately, we have another disappearance of a young girl, same kind of age and time frame, and very close proximity to his home," said Sgt. Trent Crump with Phoenix Police. "He very quickly became an investigative lead."

Maricopa County Attorney's Office, however, declined prosecution on the charges, saying there was "no likelihood of conviction".

Myers' body, in the meantime, was never found, and Phoenix Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.