PRANK IT FORWARD: High school seniors in San Tan Valley help girl

"Pay it forward"

It's a phrase many have heard, which involves doing a good deed for someone. A Valley high school, however, has put a new spin on the phrase, called "prank it forward".

With "prank it forward", which Combs High School has been doing for the past three years, students would get together to do something great, and surprise someone.

For this year's "prank it forward", students donated more than $1,000 to a little girl. Students started off with making mason jars, and asked for donations. The donations then made its way to Savannah George, who has an undiagnosed genetic disorder. The high school seniors went to George's elementary school, where the held a prank bingo game for her.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, George won. Proceeds from this "prank it forward" will go towards genetic testing that's not covered by insurance.

Meanwhile, the seniors said they are happy they could wrap up their high school years, on a positive note.