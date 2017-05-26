STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Firefighters battled intense garage fire that spread to nearby house in Mesa

Posted: May 26 2017 07:10PM MST

Updated: May 26 2017 07:10PM MST

MESA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A massive fire in the East Valley that began in the garage quickly spread to a nearby home Friday.

Smoke can be seen for miles, as fire crews battled the intense flames, as well as high temperatures.

As of Friday afternoon, several crews were still at the scene, managing hot spots. Firefighters said wind was a problem, as it kept igniting flames.

Courtney Griffin reports, from Mesa.

