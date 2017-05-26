Unattended package closes Camelback Road during evening commute in Phoenix

- An unattended package caused some disruption to the evening commute in parts of Phoenix Friday evening.

The item was found at a bus stop near 44th Street and Camelback, and police had to shut down the area, in order to investigate. For a time, Camelback was shut down, in both directions, between 40th and 44th Streets, but the streets are back open, as of 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Police were called out, when someone reported a suspicious package of sorts at a bus stop between 40th and 44th Streets. Police eventually did a controlled explosion on the device, and it took police several hours before the road was cleared.

Police have yet to say what the suspicious package was. People in the area said while the road closure was inconvenient, they acknowledge it was done for their safety.