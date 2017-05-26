BABY ONBOARD: Woman gives birth to boy in the back of a car near the Phoenician

- It's almost like it happened in a movie, but for one local family, the experience of a man and his pregnant wife giving birth, as they were heading to the hospital, was very real.

The couple, Eduardo and Yelixa Brizuela, couldn't make it to the hospital in time, and decided to pull over near the Phoenician and get in the back seat as the mother's water broke. They started preparing to have the baby right then and there, and waited for emergency help to arrive.

Yelixa she said her contractions started to become intense quickly, and knew she had to get to a hospital, stat.

"We got in the car, and basically, I told him five minutes after we got in the car, 'hey, I need to push', and he called 911 right away," recounted Yelixa.

Eduardo thought he might have to deliver the baby, if paramedics didn't arrive fast enough. He decided to make room in the back of the car, as he listened to the 911 dispatcher.

"The dispatcher was really good," said Yelixa. She was telling us, 'OK, the fire department is getting there, don't worry about it, but you should start -- do you have any towels in the car?'"

Paramedics arrived within minutes, and helped deliver the baby in perfect health. The couple has named the baby David. Eduardo, meanwhile, said while the whole thing only took 15 minutes, it wasn't something they had expected.

"It didn't go as planned, I can tell you that," said Eduardo. "But it was great. Everyone was really good and it went really smooth."

Yelixa said after the birth, they were taken to a hospital to make sure everything was OK.