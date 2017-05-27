Two suspects steal clothes from Central Mart, shove employee

The SUV the two suspects fled in.

- Two suspects robbed Central Mart of multiple clothing items on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

A female suspect gathered clothes together and walked out the door with them. An employee confronted her, but then the male suspect pushed that employee as they exited.

Customers began to follow the pair out to the parking lot, but the male suspect lifted his shirt and displayed a weapon, according to customers.

Because of this, the customers stopped following, and the suspects proceeded to flee in a white Ford SUV.

The male is described as a Hispanic male, his age ranging from 20 to 30 years old, about 5 foot 10 inches, weighing 150 pounds, with dark hair. He was wearing a white shirt and sun glasses.

The woman is described as a Hispanic female, also from 20 to 30 years old, with long dark hair, tattoos on her arm, and wearing black clothing.

Central Mart is located on Central Avenue near Sunland Avenue.

If you have any information on this crime, police ask that you call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.