Vandals spray paint racial slurs on El Mirage family's home

- A valley family devastated after their home was vandalized in the middle of the night.

Racial slurs spray-painted across their door, garage and sides of their home, and now they're hoping to bring whoever is responsible to justice.

"This is embarrassing, it's hurtful, it's degrading, it's just totally disrespectful," said Tishonda.

Those were the only thoughts and feelings Tishonda could muster up after seeing the cutting racist words spray-painted across her family's home.

"It's 2017 and you're still resulting to the N-word? You're telling us to leave? You're calling us monkeys?" said Tishonda.

A neighbor alerted Tishonda and her husband of the vandalism early this morning.

Shocked and confused, she doesn't know why her family was targeted, especially in such a diverse neighborhood.

"We are not the only African American group of people over here, so why us? We get along with everyone, we don't have any problems with any neighbors," said Tishonda.

For anyone who says, 'It's probably just some punks, or kids who don't know the weight of their words,' Tishonda has a reply.

"I don't care how old you are. This is disrespectful. It should not be done in no form or fashion. This is wrong, this is wrong on all measures, this is wrong," said Tishonda.

Tishonda says she hasn't found a neighbor with cameras yet, making the investigation that much harder. And even though she doesn't want to be intimidated by the vandalism, she says her family won't stay.

"If it was just my husband and I, I would fight, but I got a 4-year-old, a 7-year-old, and 16-year-old. I'm going to leave. I'm not going to stay here. I'm not going to subject them to this kind of abuse," said Tishonda.

The family added they believe someone cut the power to their house the night before, by disconnecting the fuse box.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call police immediately.