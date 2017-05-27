SILENT WITNESS: Two suspects rob both cash registers from Circle K

- Two suspects robbed a Circle K off Van Buren of their registers on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

The two suspects entered the convenience store and noticed no one was behind the counter.

The first suspect picked up the cash registers and ripped them loose. Meanwhile, the second suspect grabbed cigarettes.

Both of the suspects fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, ranging from 16 to 20 years old, at 5 feet 5 inches, weighing 160 pounds, with dark hair. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 16 to 20 years old as well, and wearing a red shirt.

If you know of any information concerning this crime, please call 480-WITNESS.