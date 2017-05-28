Massive fire in Black Canyon City

- A massive three-alarm fire is burning on the northeast side of Black Canyon City on Sunday morning.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders are in effect, and Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies say there are no new evacuations expected as fire crews work to get control.

The fire broke out at C&S Towing Yard in Black Canyon City, and people first began calling 911 reporting flames at about 11:20pm Saturday night. The flames spread to nearby brush, and now that brush fire is expected to be 50 to 60 acres.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for anyone who lives on Tara Springs Road, east of Gayla Lane. Twenty homes have been evacuated. Voluntary evacuations are in place for anyone else in the northeast area of town.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Canon School at 34360 S. School Loop Road in Black Canyon City.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has also closed the area near Melanie and Squaw Valley Roads.