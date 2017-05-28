Use of a sun visor allows suspect to break into a car in broad daylight

- At least one suspect used a sun visor to hide in a car while waiting for the opportune moment to break into a different vehicle.

In the middle of the day, Dr. Cameron Turner's car was smashed into, and many of his items were stolen, such as a radar detector, an iPad, a watch, and money.

Dr. Turner says the suspect vehicle is unique -- it's a Dodge Nitro with an orange color, something that was only made in 2001 as a special edition car called the Detonator Edition.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact police.