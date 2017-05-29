1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Phoenix bar

- Police say one person is dead and another is injured following a shooting outside a Phoenix bar.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hideaway Lounge near 32nd Street and Thomas. One person was killed and another was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

FATAL SHOOTING: 32nd st & Thomas- 1 person dead; 1 sustained minor injuries found a few streets down. More on @FOX10Phoenix #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/9HqyzQGQIw — Marcy Jones (@MarcyJonesFox10) May 29, 2017

Phx police investigating a shooting that turned deadly in the parking lot of the Hideaway Lounge 32nd St. and Thomas #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/pqKzj5bBJ4 — Rudy Casillas (@RudyFox10) May 29, 2017

