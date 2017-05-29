FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Phoenix bar

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: May 29 2017 04:37AM MST

Updated: May 29 2017 04:38AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say one person is dead and another is injured following a shooting outside a Phoenix bar.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hideaway Lounge near 32nd Street and Thomas. One person was killed and another was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

