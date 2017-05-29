Fallen heroes remembered in Phoenix on Memorial Day

- Freedom isn't free -- a reminder everywhere that so many men and women have put themselves second and our country first.

Hundreds gathered in the Phoenix National Memorial Cemetery today to remember those who've paid the ultimate sacrifice, like 10-year-old Nick.

"I have a lot of people in my family that have sacrificed their lives for our country," he said.

And Fergie, a member of the American Legion, who says she remembers the fallen everyday, but Memorial Day is a special time to pay tribute.

"What is means to me and what it means to all of us is we're honoring those that have given up everything in the line of duty from the beginning of time until today and we just feel this is support for the family," she said.

Wreaths, flowers and flags serve as visual reminders that freedom most certainly isn't free and for those who have given their lives in the line of duty, these folks will do their best to keep the real meaning of Memorial Day alive year after year.

"I think it's extremely important and I wish more people actually knew the true meaning of what Memorial Day was and is," Chris said. "Memorial Day is a time to remember the fallen."