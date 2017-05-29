One killed, two injured following fight with shots fired at Phoenix bar

- A 24-year-old man has died, following a fight with shots fired at a bar in Phoenix early Monday morning.

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police Monday afternoon, officers responded to the bar, located at the 3200 block of E. Thomas Road at approximately 2:00 a.m., for a call of a fight with shots fired. Sgt. Alan Pfohl said when police arrived, they found a man who suffered critical injuries. That person was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Pfohl said two other men, ages 21 and 25, suffered gunshot wounds, and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Sgt. Pfohl said none of the victims or witnesses were able to provide police with any credible suspect descriptions.

An investigation is ongoing.